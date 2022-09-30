DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2022 / 14:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 245.6149

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15071710

CODE: WLDD LN

ISIN: FR0010315770

