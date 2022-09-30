Anzeige
30.09.2022 | 15:25
Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCY LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Sep-2022 / 14:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 29-Sep-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.0142

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5070847

CODE: IQCY LN

ISIN: LU2023679256

----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2023679256 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      IQCY LN 
Sequence No.:  191725 
EQS News ID:  1454537 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454537&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2022 08:52 ET (12:52 GMT)

