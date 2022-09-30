Anzeige
PR Newswire
30.09.2022
GITEX GLOBAL 2022 gathers world's leaders to challenge and collaborate in the Web 3.0 economy

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai will transform into the ultimate digital epicentre of the world next month, as the UAE hosts GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech show, converging the most advanced companies and best minds to deep dive into the making of the Web 3.0 economy.