Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - SNB Empire, a company that pays cash for homes, has announced it has received $1M in private funding to provide improved solutions for homeowners needing to sell their property quickly and conveniently. The home buying company is committed to providing trustworthy assistance to homeowners facing various situations that have resulted in the need to sell their homes promptly and efficiently.

With more than 2M people facing foreclosure, SNB Empire is working with each client to develop a plan to provide them with a solution to sell their home without home inspection delays, and mortgage approval for appraisals.

"The company's goal for the year is to help 100 homeowners within the following year," says Apollo Suggs, SNB Empire Founder.

"The company wants to go to the people who need a helping hand in stressful situations," says Suggs. "The company's sellers tend to be homeowners looking at a foreclosure or may have inherited a vacant house they don't know what to do with. Or maybe they have a home that is in terrible distress.

SNB Empire buys homes in their current condition, including those needing significant repairs from mold, fire, and storm damage. The company is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and operates in five major cities: Phoenix, Arizona; Terre Haute, Indiana; Baltimore, Maryland; Boston, Massachusetts; and Atlanta, Georgia.

According to Suggs, SNB Empire plans to become a well-known home investor in several U.S. markets and expand its products and services lines to include real estate flipping, property management, and development.

