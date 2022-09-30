Saint-Gobain has acquired a minority stake in Megasol, a Swiss manufacturer of building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) modules.From pv magazine France Saint-Gobain, a French building materials suppliers, has announced a strategic partnership with Megasol, a Swiss building integrated-photovoltaics (BIPV) module manufacturer. Under the terms of the agreement, Saint-Gobain has acquired a minority stake in Megasol's BIPV module development and production business at its site in Deitingen, Switzerland. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal, said Daniel Sägesser, a member of ...

