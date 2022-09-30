Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ISIN for ALM Equity AB (472/22)

The shares of ALM Equity AB will be traded under a new ISIN code as from October 4, 2022. Short name: ALM ------------------------------------------------------------ Current ISIN code: SE0000540163 ------------------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading with current ISIN code: October 3, 2022 ------------------------------------------------------------ New ISIN code: SE0018741985 ------------------------------------------------------------ First day of trading with new ISIN code: October 4, 2022 ------------------------------------------------------------ New order book ID 88572 ------------------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon +46 8 463 83 00.