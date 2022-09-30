Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Auf welche Aktien setzen? Die Branche mit dem 2.600%-Performer im tiefen Börsenwinter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.09.2022 | 16:05
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ISIN for ALM Equity AB (472/22)

The shares of ALM Equity AB will be traded under a new ISIN code as from
October 4, 2022. 

Short name:                 ALM      
------------------------------------------------------------
Current ISIN code:              SE0000540163  
------------------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: October 3, 2022
------------------------------------------------------------
New ISIN code:                SE0018741985  
------------------------------------------------------------
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   October 4, 2022
------------------------------------------------------------
New order book ID              88572     
------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bankon +46 8 463
83 00.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.