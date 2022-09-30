Anzeige
Freitag, 30.09.2022
Auf welche Aktien setzen? Die Branche mit dem 2.600%-Performer im tiefen Börsenwinter
WKN: A2P1SJ ISIN: GB00BK6JQ137  
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.09.2022 | 16:37
OTAQ Plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

DJ Result of Annual General Meeting

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) Result of Annual General Meeting 30-Sep-2022 / 15:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OTAQ PLC

("OTAQ", or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

OTAQ, the marine technology products and solutions group for the global aquaculture, offshore oil and gas industries and geotracking sectors, announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 1-11 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 12-13 were passed as special resolutions. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below. 

For      For      Against 
                                                  Total   Votes 
       Resolutions                   (incl.     (% of Against (% of  number of Withheld 
                               discretionary) votes     votes  votes cast 
                                       cast)     cast) 
       To receive, consider and adopt the Directors' 
1       Report and the Company's Annual Accounts for  13,571,955   100%  Nil   Nil   13,571,955 
       the financial year ended 31 March 2022                              Nil 
       To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 
2       for the financial year ended 31 March 2022   13,571,955   100%  Nil   Nil   13,571,955 
                                                        Nil 
3       To re-elect Matthew Jonathan Enright      13,571,955   100%  Nil   Nil   13,571,955 Nil 
4       To re-elect Philip David Newby         13,571,955   100%  Nil   Nil   13,571,955 Nil 
5       To re-elect William George Watt         13,571,955   100%  Nil   Nil   13,571,955 Nil 
6       To re-elect Sarah Emily Stoten         13,571,955   100%  Nil   Nil   13,571,955 Nil 
7       To re-elect Alexander Robert Hambro       13,571,955   100%  Nil   Nil   13,571,955 Nil 
8       To elect Malcolm David Foster Pye        13,571,955   100%  Nil   Nil   13,571,955 Nil 
9       To reappoint RSM UK Audit LLP as the Company's 13,493,685   99.42% 78,270 0.58%  13,571,955 Nil 
       auditors 
       To authorise the Directors to determine the 
10      remuneration of the auditors.          13,571,955   100%  Nil   Nil   13,571,955 
                                                        Nil 
       To empower the Directors to allot securities up 
11      to an aggregate nominal amount of GBP1,887,902.60 13,565,909   99.96% 6,046  0.04%  13,571,955 
                                                        Nil 
       Special Resolutions 
       To approve the general disapplication of 
12      pre-emption rights, up to an aggregate nominal 13,565,909   99.96% 6,046  0.04%  13,571,955 Nil 
       amount of GBP283,185.39 
       To approve the specific disapplication of 
13      pre-emption rights, up to a further aggregate  13,565,909   99.96% 6,046  0.04%  13,571,955 Nil 
       nominal amount of GBP283,185.39

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution or the total number of votes cast.

Copies of the resolutions required to be made available for inspection in accordance with LR 9.6.2 have been submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries: 

OTAQ PLC                Via Walbrook 
Alex Hambro, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Matt Enright, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Ltd (Broker & Adviser) 020 3903 7715 
David Poutney/James Serjeant 
 
Nicholas Chambers/Russell Cook 
 
Walbrook PR Ltd            Tel: 020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com 
Tom Cooper/Nick Rome          0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company focused on the aquaculture, offshore and geotracking sectors. It operates in four worldwide locations: Lancaster, Aberdeen and Ulverston in the UK and Puerto Montt in Chile.

The Company's Oceansense leak detection systems have a global reputation as the industry standard solution and have been deployed successfully on hundreds of jobs. OTAQ's Dragonfish laser measurement system is fast becoming recognised as one of the most accurate underwater precision laser measurement systems available. OTAQ also has significant experience in the design and manufacture of underwater connectors, penetrators and communication systems.

It seeks to develop and continuously improve its product range for OTAQ's increasingly global multi-sector client base using its specialist mechanical, electronic and software engineers with decades of experience in bringing technology products to market. Concurrently, OTAQ seeks to expand its technology portfolio through acquisitive growth, with the aim of further expanding its aquaculture, geotracking and offshore product offering.

OTAQ is proud to be fully ISO 9001:2015 accredited through DNV-GL. ISO 9001 is an internationally recognised quality management system and demonstrates OTAQ's commitment to consistency, continual improvement and customer satisfaction. The certification also demonstrates its ability to consistently deliver products and services to market whilst meeting statutory and regulatory requirements by applying an effective quality management system.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 191757 
EQS News ID:  1454627 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454627&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2022 10:05 ET (14:05 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
