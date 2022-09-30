Women's Health Devices Market Size to Surpass US$ 79.99 Billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Women's Health Devices Market by Product (Diagnostics, Contraceptives, Critical care, and Surgical), by Type (Consumables and Devices), by Application (Pregnancy, Female Sterilization, Post-Menopausal Syndrome, Cancer, Uterine Fibroids, Osteoporosis), by End User (Hospitals, Fertility Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by growth plus reports, the women's health devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to reach US$ 79.99 billion by 2030. Owing to growing awareness of women's health and investments in the women's health market.





Growth Drivers

The growing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases among females is driving the global women's health devices market expansion. Increased consumption of unhealthy foods and changes in lifestyle will increase the risk of disease. Furthermore, the dearth of modern medical facilities in developing countries and the lack of knowledge about genital hygiene and sanitation will spur market growth during the projection period. The prevalence of diseases like cervical cancer among women in high-income countries, the rise in the number of older women globally, and technical advancements in the healthcare industry are all factors in the expansion of the market for women's health equipment.

The global women's health devices market has been analyzed from five different perspectives - product, type, application, end-user, and region.

Excerpts from 'By Product Segmentation'

The global women's health devices market has been subdivided into:

Diagnostics

Contraceptives

critical care

surgical

The contraceptive category dominates the market as the incidence of sexually transmitted infections in women is increasing. The population's rising trend towards planned pregnancies will increase the demand for contraceptive implants, intrauterine devices (IUDs), and systems, further propelling the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The diagnostics segment is anticipated to witness major growth in the coming years due to increased technological advancements in the diagnosis of various conditions related to women's health.

Excerpts from 'By Application Segmentation'

The global women's health devices market is segmented into:

Pregnancy

Female Sterilization

Post-Menopausal Syndrome

Cancer

Uterine Fibroids

Osteoporosis

The cancer segment dominates the global women's health devices market, because of the increasing prevalence of cervical cancer directly influencing the demand for healthcare devices. Whereas, the pregnancy segment stood second in the global market, because of the increased importance of accurate pregnancy test results. The uterine firbroid segment is expected to witness a high growth rate due to increased for uterine incontinence devices.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global women's health devices market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

A significant increase in women's health devices revenue is anticipated in the Asia Pacific region during the projection period. Governments in developing nations are starting initiatives to increase public awareness of women's diseases, their diagnoses, available treatments, and other free programs. The expansion of the healthcare system in Asian nations, the rise in the prevalence of diseases affecting women, and the rising awareness of technologically advanced women's health equipment are driving the market's expansion in the area. Due to the region's rapid improvements in diagnostic technology, Japan holds a monopoly on the Asia-Pacific women's health diagnostics industry.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global women's health devices market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Cardinal Health

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

CooperSurgical Inc

MedGyn Products

Siemens Healthineers

Hologic Inc

GE Healthcare

Carestream Health

Caldera Medical

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Year - 2021 Forecasted Years - 2022 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL WOMEN'S HEALTH DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Diagnostics Contraceptives Critical care Surgical GLOBAL WOMEN'S HEALTH DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Consumables Devices GLOBAL WOMEN'S HEALTH DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Pregnancy Female sterilization Post-menopausal syndrome Cancer Uterine Fibroids Osteoporosis

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

