Freitag, 30.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Auf welche Aktien setzen? Die Branche mit dem 2.600%-Performer im tiefen Börsenwinter
WKN: A2JH5S ISIN: FR0013326246 
30.09.22
17:55 Uhr
42,810 Euro
+2,430
+6,02 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
AEX
EURONEXT-100
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2022 | 18:05
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes sale of Villeneuve 2

Paris, Amsterdam, September 30, 2022

Press release

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes sale of Villeneuve 2

Further to an agreement entered into on July 21, 2022, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW") announces the completion of the disposal of Villeneuve 2 shopping centre, located in the Lille region, to Ceetrus.

With the sale of Villeneuve 2, URW has completed €3.2 Bn of disposals, representing 80% of its €4.0 Bn European disposal programme, at an average NIY of 4.9% and a premium to the last unaffected appraisal of +5.1%.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Audrey Arnoux
+33 6 61 27 07 39
audrey.arnoux@urw.com

Media Relations
UK/Global:
Cornelia Schnepf - Finelk
+44 7387 108 998
Cornelia.Schnepf@finelk.eu

France:
Nathalie Feld - Image7
+33 6 30 47 18 37
nfeld@image7.fr

United States:
Molly Morse - Kekst CNC
+ 1 212 521 4826
molly.morse@kekstcnc.com


About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is a dynamic global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €55.0 Bn as at June 30, 2022, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 80 shopping centres, including 53 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 2,700 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor's and from a Baa2 rating from Moody's.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com
Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com

Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, LinkedIn @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfieldand Instagram @urw_group

Attachment

  • Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield completes sale of Villeneuve 2 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/97ce18c6-886d-458b-98c4-96e48463ff81)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
