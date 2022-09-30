Regulatory News:

ORPEA (Paris:ORP) made available to the public and filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, today, its half-year financial report for the period starting on 1 January 2022 and ending on 30 June 2022.

The half-year report can be consulted and downloaded from the Company's website at: www.orpea-corp.com, Publication Financial reports section.

It is also available at the Company's headquarters, ORPEA, Investor Relations Department, 12 rue Jean Jaurès, 92800 Puteaux.

An English version will soon be available on the Company's website.

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in the care of all types of frailty. The Group operates in 22 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living, home care), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 71,000 employees and welcomes more than 255,000 patients and residents each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

