RYU's partnership strategy gains momentum with onboarding Session Games, Playbooked, and the Super Bowl of Golf.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FSE: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), a cutting-edge lifestyle brand, and creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel that facilitates human movement, is expanding its audience through new strategic partnerships.

RYU is focusing on key areas of growth, including esports, team sports, and entertainment by investing in qualified organizations to establish itself in these arenas. The focus on strategic partnerships will expand RYU's brand awareness with qualified new audiences and drive growth into new market opportunities.

Furthering RYU's relationship with the NFL (National Football League) Alumni Academy, RYU will now be sponsoring the Super Bowl of Golf tournaments. These charitable events align with the RYU brand mission of Respect as well as deepening relationships with over 40,000 members of the NFL Alumni. The alumni membership is a rich new consumer audience for RYU products as well as an established group of like-minded entrepreneurs, creating the opportunity for more partnerships in the future.

Playbooked is a leader in Name, Image, Likeness monetization for US college athletes. RYU's strategic partnership with Playbooked adds a roster of fresh upcoming talent and a major sports market for NCAA events. RYU is proud to be the apparel sponsor of choice for the recently launched Notre Dame athlete collective supported in part by Playbooked. This move will further expand RYU as a product solution for team-based athletics and introduce RYU to a younger US based demographic.

Session Games is a best-in-class game studio based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. With exceptional games built in partnership for brands such as Red Bull and the NFL, RYU is proud to announce its investment into NFL Tailgate Royale. This product offering aligns with RYU's objective of becoming a leader in digitally integrated direct-to-consumer brands within the esports space, as well as expands on RYU's existing partnerships within football as a sports category.

RYU is excited to announce its multi-year partnership with Harold "Lefty" Williams former member of the world famous "Harlem Globetrotters" and the Williams Family. A powerhouse multigenerational family of talent, the Williams family bridge the gap between professional sports and entertainment. The Williams children, Kiara "KiKi", Elisha "EJ", and Caleb "CJ" are all well established and rising entertainers, with credits on multiple Disney and Nickelodeon projects, while Harold and his wife Shyneefa are active philanthropists through their non-profit, "Harold Lefty Williams Dare2Dream" foundation. This partnership builds on RYU's position as an active product solution for athletics while expanding our lifestyle audience reach into a youth demographic.

CEO Cesare Fazari, "RYU's mission is to build Respect into all our actions and partnerships. We're aligning with the Williams Family, NFL Alumni Academy, Playbooked, Session Games and many more to not only build our customer base but to support and develop organizations that reflect our values. These companies and their leaders are exceptional, and RYU is proud to be part of building experiences across sports, both online and offline, with them."

About RYU Apparel

TSXV: RYU.V | OTCQB: RYPPF

RYU (Respect Your Universe) is a movement-focused apparel brand. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, we create multi-purpose clothing, bags and accessories for performance and everyday wear. RYU is an experiential omni-channel retailer and sells its products in Canada and the United States through strategic wholesale accounts and online via its e-commerce site www.ryu.com.

Our multi-purpose products are engineered for both performance and everyday wear. Made with high quality materials and innovative techniques, we craft products for your every step, every stroke, and every stride. No distractions, only progression. Our products are designed, developed, and tested at our corporate headquarters in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Production takes place in factories located in North America and Asia.

