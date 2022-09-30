Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Auf welche Aktien setzen? Die Branche mit dem 2.600%-Performer im tiefen Börsenwinter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCWK ISIN: BE0974358906 Ticker-Symbol: 5YI 
Frankfurt
30.09.22
09:16 Uhr
6,550 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYXOAH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYXOAH SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1806,67022:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2022 | 22:41
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nyxoah: Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

REGULATED INFORMATION

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), September 30, 2022, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET - In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the belowinformation following the issue of new shares.

  • Share capital: EUR 4,440,069.16
  • Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 25,846,279 (all ordinary shares)
  • Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 25,846,279 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  • Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
    • 55 "2016 ESOP Warrants" issued on November 3, 2016, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 27,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
    • 100 "2018 ESOP Warrants" issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
    • 460,500 "2020 ESOP Warrants" issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 460,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
    • 1,378,125 "2021 ESOP Warrants" issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,378,125 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

*

* *

For further information, please contact:

Nyxoah
Jeremy Feffer, VP IR and Corporate Communications
jeremy.feffer@nyxoah.com

+1 917 749 1494

Attachment

  • 2022 09 30 - Press release - Number of shares (ENG) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/06a5da40-bfb5-40d4-bd60-c0731b33746b)

NYXOAH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.