Hemcheck receives order from research program in the United States

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck Sweden AB has received an order from the AREVA research program in the US. The order is a first order, is of minor economical value and is intended for research use. AREVA is a research program of The Geneva Foundation, which is a non-profit organization focused on research, development, and education in military medicine. AREVA collaborates with private organizations, academic institutions and with government agencies and organisations such as the US military and the FDA.

- It is very exciting that we received this order. The American market is very large and AREVA has a large network of interesting organizations. Even if we do not have FDA approval, we believe that this collaboration can lead to more commercial opportunities in the future, says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

For further information contact:

Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ)

Joen Averstad, CEO

Tel: +46 76 108 8191

Email: joen.averstad@hemcheck.com

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA Sweden AB, 08-528 00 399, info@fnca, is the Certified Adviser to the company.

