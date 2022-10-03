London-based Audio Advertising Agency Leverages Veritonic's Attribution Solution to Measure the ROI of its Client's Audio Ad Performance

Veritonic, the industry's comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today that AudioPlus is utilizing its audio Attribution and Brand Lift solutions to help its clients track, measure, and ultimately optimize podcast ad performance.

As a trusted player in the audio advertising space, AudioPlus has been pioneering and successfully delivering campaigns across Europe since 2013, representing the world's biggest and boldest in podcast streaming, including Talk Talk, Intel, and TFL. The company will use Veritonic's Attribution and Brand Lift solutions to gain actionable insights that further the ROI of their client's audio advertising performance.

"Veritonic's unprecedented audio Brand Lift and Attribution capabilities provide end-to-end measurement and analytics that will allow us to gain actionable insights that are indispensable in creating and maintaining a high-return audio strategy," said Esther Mason, Commercial Director, AudioPlus. "This data is critical in our efforts to help brands meaningfully connect with their audiences through the intimate and personal nature of audio advertising."

Podcast advertising has been long established as an effective and complementary marketing vehicle due to its ability to reach targeted audiences at the right place and time and with the right message. With the industry expecting to reach $2 billion in revenue this year and podcast ad revenue projected to exceed $2.5 billion in 2024, the ability to understand the return on investment in audio assets has never been more vital.

As part of Veritonic's powerful Campaign Performance solution, Brand Lift and Attribution solutions enable brands to understand the impact of their audio creative across any app, hosting platform, or listening device. The data from these solutions allows users to make more informed and optimized decisions around every element of audio creative, including script, voiceover, music, pacing, and more. The combination of both Brand Lift and Attribution provides companies with independent, full-funnel campaign performance data on top-of-the-funnel branding initiatives through bottom-of-the-funnel conversions and transactions, providing today's most comprehensive set of lifecycle audio measurement analytics in the industry.

"The research, testing, and measurement of audio assets are vital to campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign," said Scott Simonelli, chief executive officer of Veritonic. "By deploying our audio Attribution and Brand Lift measurement solutions, AudioPlus is able to provide brands with a holistic picture of how a client's audio is performing, further comprehending how their audio assets are achieving their goals as it relates to favorability, intent, and recall. We look forward to furthering our partnership with one of the UK's leading digital audio companies to help validate and support the audio investment of brands worldwide."

For more information about Veritonic's audio Attribution or Brand Lift solutions, visit www.veritonic.com or contact sales@veritonic.com.

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic's comprehensive audio research and analytics platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

About Audio Plus

Formerly Mapp Media, AudioPlus is a team of digital audio experts specialising in solutions across streaming, podcasts, radio, and text-to-speech services. Working with the major players in streaming, AudioPlus has been delivering campaigns across Europe since 2013 offering access to an engaged audience of over 50 million users. The company aims to connect brands to followers via custom solutions across audio and video, ranging from sponsored playlists and host reads to branded profiles and user competitions, as well as pinpoint targeting and dynamic ad delivery.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221002005034/en/

Contacts:

PR:

Ali Wolf

fama PR for Veritonic

Veritonic@famapr.com