03.10.2022 | 08:04
AMarkets' 15th anniversary - One million customers and numerous industry awards

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 1, the AMarkets international financial services company celebrates its fifteenth birthday. Over the years, the brand has come a long way from a startup to a serious player in the financial market.

AMarkets celebrates its 15th anniversary

At present, the AMarkets website has been translated into 18 languages - from Turkish and Portuguese to Indonesian and South Korean. Based on this alone, you can easily imagine the wide geographic distribution of the brand's customers, whose number exceeded 900 thousand in the summer of 2022. And this number is constantly growing thanks to various promotions and, most importantly, to a dedicated team of professionals who continuously improve the company's products and services. The AMarkets website and mobile application are regularly updated to make trading as simple, convenient and secure as possible.

The efforts of developers, marketers and other specialists don't go unnoticed. The brand regularly wins prestigious industry awards. Among the most recent ones is the Best Introducing Broker in Asia award. Along with the number of clients, the number of partners is growing too and has already reached 3,000 partners worldwide. By the way, affiliate offers are also regularly improved.

AMarkets values its reputation, which is reflected in its ratings and reviews across multiple niche review sites. The company's average monthly rating on Trustpilot, a reliable online review platform, is 4.7 out of 5, which is one of the highest ratings in the industry.

Despite the impressive growth, the AMarkets team doesn't rest on its laurels. The brand intends to keep expanding into new markets, test and implement new technologies and improve the quality of its products and services.

CONTACT: support@amarkets.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1911834/AMarkets_15_years.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908810/AMarkets_logo_Logo.jpg

AMarkets Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amarkets-15th-anniversary---one-million-customers-and-numerous-industry-awards-301637587.html

