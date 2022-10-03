The exclusive CX UK Exchange Event is Coming to London This December

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The great digital acceleration of the pandemic has now passed, and decisions will be made on what stays and what goes, as CX leaders prepare to adapt to the changes the next few years will bring. CX strategies will have to evolve to navigate the changing attitudes of consumers during the cost-of-living crisis, frustration towards decreasing human interaction, and wariness of hyper-personalisation.

What does it mean to be truly customer-centric? Does this always have to clash with the wider business goals of organisations? How do we re-imagine the customer contact centre? What is the best way to engage with consumers? There has never been a more pressing time to grapple with these questions - questions that will shape the future of CX across all industries.

The CX UK Exchange will not only delve into these areas but aim to find workable solutions and takeaways. Through panel discussions led by industry-leading speakers, plenary presentations, one-to-one business meetings with the best-recommended solution providers, networking with fellow CX leaders and much more, the CX UK Exchange will offer an intimate and high-level flow of ideas.

Not only will attendees be able to take actionable takeaways from this cross-industry event back to their respective companies, but share their expertise and give back to non-profit organisations that may not have the same CX resources to advance their strategies.

"The CX Exchange provided a great opportunity to listen to leading edge thought leadership, discuss challenges and opportunities with peers and learn about new tools and technologies that can help accelerate CX adoption and impact at an organisation level." Group Head of CX, Close Brothers

Some key organisations attending include TikTok, Monzo, NHS, Great British Railways, Holland & Barrett, BBC World Service and Ocado, with roles ranging from Group Head of CX and Head of Customer Service to Vice President of Operations.

Agenda highlights include an expert panel discussion on "Cleaning Out the Closet: Creating a Fresh, New CX Strategy by Re-Assessing Culture and Technology" by Andrew Clayton, Group Head of CX, Close Brothers, and Gillian Forrest, Business Strategy Director - Consumer Duty, Barclays. This session will run through the "Diary of a CX Leader: Exploring the Highs and Lows of the Profession".

Join the cross-industry conversation now by attending the CX UK Exchange in London, Syon Park, 6-7 December 2022. Visit our site here and request an invitation now at info@exchangeevents.co.uk .

