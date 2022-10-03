DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: FINAL RESULTS AND TRADING UPDATE

3 October 2022

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

(the "Company")

FINAL RESULTS / TRADING UPDATE

The Directors of the Company announce that as a result of family bereavements, the publication of the Company's final results to 31 March 2022, will be delayed. It is intended that they will be published during October 2022 and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Trading in the Company's Ordinary Shares will be suspended pending publication of the Company's audited final results.

Meanwhile the Company announces that the Company's trading is satisfactory and that a number of the Company's investments are showing promise as they build their portfolios and approach their own market listings.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further details please contact:

Hot Rocks Investments plc

Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller Tel: 020 7220 9796

