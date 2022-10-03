Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

3 October 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 30 September 2022 it purchased a total of 205,661 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 62,808 Number of ordinary shares purchased 142,853 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8400 GBP0.7380 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8210 GBP0.7240 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8278 GBP0.7296

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 691,782,982 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,351 0.8280 XDUB 08:36:07 00026894428TRDU1 2,070 0.8330 XDUB 08:52:12 00026894636TRDU1 2,146 0.8330 XDUB 09:00:13 00026894687TRDU1 1,975 0.8400 XDUB 09:19:58 00026894861TRDU1 4,688 0.8400 XDUB 09:19:58 00026894862TRDU1 1,801 0.8400 XDUB 09:19:58 00026894863TRDU1 604 0.8400 XDUB 09:19:58 00026894864TRDU1 1,972 0.8380 XDUB 09:48:01 00026895069TRDU1 2,248 0.8380 XDUB 09:56:48 00026895161TRDU1 1,990 0.8380 XDUB 10:06:42 00026895221TRDU1 6,575 0.8370 XDUB 10:07:58 00026895223TRDU1 597 0.8360 XDUB 10:40:08 00026895426TRDU1 2,168 0.8360 XDUB 10:40:23 00026895428TRDU1 3,608 0.8360 XDUB 10:40:23 00026895429TRDU1 2,378 0.8310 XDUB 11:09:08 00026895562TRDU1 2,272 0.8300 XDUB 11:18:33 00026895654TRDU1 2,223 0.8290 XDUB 11:27:33 00026895746TRDU1 102 0.8260 XDUB 11:33:20 00026895761TRDU1 6,147 0.8280 XDUB 11:53:24 00026895883TRDU1 546 0.8270 XDUB 11:59:18 00026896010TRDU1 1,604 0.8270 XDUB 11:59:18 00026896011TRDU1 60 0.8270 XDUB 11:59:18 00026896012TRDU1 4,571 0.8220 XDUB 12:04:38 00026896041TRDU1 2,326 0.8250 XDUB 12:31:06 00026896220TRDU1 2,000 0.8240 XDUB 12:41:59 00026896285TRDU1 2,897 0.8220 XDUB 12:49:18 00026896394TRDU1 601 0.8220 XDUB 12:49:18 00026896392TRDU1 2,538 0.8220 XDUB 12:49:18 00026896393TRDU1 1,967 0.8210 XDUB 13:21:57 00026896659TRDU1 2,103 0.8220 XDUB 13:33:03 00026896851TRDU1 4,478 0.8210 XDUB 13:33:08 00026896852TRDU1 2,103 0.8210 XDUB 13:33:08 00026896853TRDU1 1,640 0.8260 XDUB 14:04:46 00026897394TRDU1 587 0.8260 XDUB 14:04:46 00026897395TRDU1 2,253 0.8250 XDUB 14:06:18 00026897427TRDU1 4,535 0.8250 XDUB 14:06:18 00026897428TRDU1 3,996 0.8260 XDUB 14:25:06 00026898026TRDU1 2,245 0.8250 XDUB 14:36:43 00026898402TRDU1 2,086 0.8250 XDUB 14:36:43 00026898400TRDU1 134 0.8250 XDUB 14:36:43 00026898401TRDU1 678 0.8230 XDUB 14:41:06 00026898521TRDU1 207 0.8230 XDUB 14:41:06 00026898522TRDU1 474 0.8230 XDUB 14:41:06 00026898523TRDU1 633 0.8230 XDUB 14:41:06 00026898524TRDU1 677 0.8230 XDUB 14:51:36 00026898736TRDU1 6,612 0.8260 XDUB 15:03:09 00026899090TRDU1 688 0.8260 XDUB 15:04:45 00026899164TRDU1 3,168 0.8250 XDUB 15:05:38 00026899200TRDU1 237 0.8250 XDUB 15:05:38 00026899196TRDU1 2,872 0.8250 XDUB 15:05:38 00026899197TRDU1 97 0.8250 XDUB 15:05:38 00026899198TRDU1 642 0.8250 XDUB 15:05:38 00026899199TRDU1 19 0.8240 XDUB 15:25:41 00026899753TRDU1 2,587 0.8240 XDUB 15:26:18 00026899766TRDU1 1,294 0.8240 XDUB 15:26:18 00026899764TRDU1 1,373 0.8240 XDUB 15:26:18 00026899765TRDU1 2,202 0.8240 XDUB 15:26:18 00026899759TRDU1 2,015 0.8240 XDUB 15:26:18 00026899760TRDU1 464 0.8240 XDUB 15:26:18 00026899761TRDU1 777 0.8240 XDUB 15:26:18 00026899762TRDU1 1,566 0.8240 XDUB 15:26:18 00026899763TRDU1 394 0.8230 XDUB 15:32:15 00026899857TRDU1 1,481 0.8230 XDUB 15:32:15 00026899858TRDU1 1,000 0.8250 XDUB 15:45:22 00026900186TRDU1 1,000 0.8250 XDUB 15:45:22 00026900187TRDU1 656 0.8250 XDUB 15:48:45 00026900280TRDU1 2,163 0.8270 XDUB 15:50:32 00026900331TRDU1 956 0.8260 XDUB 15:52:56 00026900390TRDU1 1,128 0.8260 XDUB 15:52:56 00026900391TRDU1 2,076 0.8260 XDUB 15:56:55 00026900450TRDU1 1,471 0.8270 XDUB 16:01:36 00026900547TRDU1 213 0.8270 XDUB 16:02:14 00026900558TRDU1 118 0.8270 XDUB 16:02:14 00026900559TRDU1 95 0.8270 XDUB 16:02:14 00026900560TRDU1 1,704 0.8270 XDUB 16:02:14 00026900557TRDU1 2,346 0.8270 XDUB 16:05:21 00026900609TRDU1 798 0.8260 XDUB 16:07:28 00026900644TRDU1 1,969 0.8260 XDUB 16:11:14 00026900689TRDU1 280 0.8260 XDUB 16:12:33 00026900706TRDU1 359 0.8260 XDUB 16:12:33 00026900707TRDU1 179 0.8260 XDUB 16:13:38 00026900727TRDU1

October 03, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,820 0.7380 XLON 09:20:01 00026894868TRDU1 2,488 0.7380 XLON 09:20:01 00026894867TRDU1 1,512 0.7380 XLON 09:20:01 00026894866TRDU1 4,000 0.7380 XLON 09:20:01 00026894865TRDU1 2,847 0.7370 XLON 10:16:21 00026895247TRDU1 292 0.7370 XLON 10:39:51 00026895425TRDU1 2,165 0.7370 XLON 10:39:51 00026895424TRDU1 4,139 0.7330 XLON 10:40:23 00026895431TRDU1 3,028 0.7330 XLON 10:40:23 00026895430TRDU1 2,453 0.7280 XLON 11:33:26 00026895762TRDU1 152 0.7240 XLON 12:51:23 00026896408TRDU1 1,405 0.7250 XLON 12:51:23 00026896407TRDU1 320 0.7250 XLON 12:51:23 00026896406TRDU1 561 0.7250 XLON 12:51:23 00026896405TRDU1 460 0.7250 XLON 12:51:23 00026896404TRDU1 2 0.7250 XLON 12:51:23 00026896403TRDU1 2,357 0.7250 XLON 13:05:35 00026896560TRDU1 12 0.7240 XLON 13:30:07 00026896811TRDU1 502 0.7270 XLON 13:41:59 00026896926TRDU1 604 0.7270 XLON 13:41:59 00026896925TRDU1 944 0.7270 XLON 13:41:59 00026896924TRDU1 449 0.7260 XLON 13:49:19 00026896978TRDU1 1,323 0.7270 XLON 13:49:19 00026896977TRDU1 551 0.7270 XLON 13:49:19 00026896976TRDU1 1,033 0.7270 XLON 13:49:19 00026896975TRDU1 2,280 0.7280 XLON 14:06:18 00026897429TRDU1 2,494 0.7290 XLON 14:23:34 00026897991TRDU1 2,259 0.7260 XLON 14:34:41 00026898357TRDU1 553 0.7260 XLON 14:34:41 00026898354TRDU1 3,837 0.7250 XLON 14:37:05 00026898413TRDU1 2,759 0.7250 XLON 14:37:05 00026898412TRDU1 2,537 0.7250 XLON 15:17:29 00026899591TRDU1 2,454 0.7240 XLON 15:20:10 00026899647TRDU1 629 0.7240 XLON 15:38:36 00026900012TRDU1 1,373 0.7240 XLON 15:41:50 00026900098TRDU1 2,589 0.7240 XLON 15:48:04 00026900268TRDU1 2,625 0.7250 XLON 16:01:52 00026900553TRDU1

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 191781 EQS News ID: 1454797 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454797&application_name=news

