Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Early-Bird-Gelegenheit!? – Die große Gewinnchance am Tag der Deutschen Einheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
03.10.22
08:10 Uhr
0,815 Euro
+0,017
+2,13 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8290,84909:52
Dow Jones News
03.10.2022 | 08:31
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 03-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3 October 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 30 September 2022 it purchased a total of 205,661 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                                    62,808 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           142,853 
 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8400     GBP0.7380 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.8210     GBP0.7240 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8278     GBP0.7296

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 691,782,982 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,351      0.8280        XDUB     08:36:07      00026894428TRDU1 
2,070      0.8330        XDUB     08:52:12      00026894636TRDU1 
2,146      0.8330        XDUB     09:00:13      00026894687TRDU1 
1,975      0.8400        XDUB     09:19:58      00026894861TRDU1 
4,688      0.8400        XDUB     09:19:58      00026894862TRDU1 
1,801      0.8400        XDUB     09:19:58      00026894863TRDU1 
604       0.8400        XDUB     09:19:58      00026894864TRDU1 
1,972      0.8380        XDUB     09:48:01      00026895069TRDU1 
2,248      0.8380        XDUB     09:56:48      00026895161TRDU1 
1,990      0.8380        XDUB     10:06:42      00026895221TRDU1 
6,575      0.8370        XDUB     10:07:58      00026895223TRDU1 
597       0.8360        XDUB     10:40:08      00026895426TRDU1 
2,168      0.8360        XDUB     10:40:23      00026895428TRDU1 
3,608      0.8360        XDUB     10:40:23      00026895429TRDU1 
2,378      0.8310        XDUB     11:09:08      00026895562TRDU1 
2,272      0.8300        XDUB     11:18:33      00026895654TRDU1 
2,223      0.8290        XDUB     11:27:33      00026895746TRDU1 
102       0.8260        XDUB     11:33:20      00026895761TRDU1 
6,147      0.8280        XDUB     11:53:24      00026895883TRDU1 
546       0.8270        XDUB     11:59:18      00026896010TRDU1 
1,604      0.8270        XDUB     11:59:18      00026896011TRDU1 
60        0.8270        XDUB     11:59:18      00026896012TRDU1 
4,571      0.8220        XDUB     12:04:38      00026896041TRDU1 
2,326      0.8250        XDUB     12:31:06      00026896220TRDU1 
2,000      0.8240        XDUB     12:41:59      00026896285TRDU1 
2,897      0.8220        XDUB     12:49:18      00026896394TRDU1 
601       0.8220        XDUB     12:49:18      00026896392TRDU1 
2,538      0.8220        XDUB     12:49:18      00026896393TRDU1 
1,967      0.8210        XDUB     13:21:57      00026896659TRDU1 
2,103      0.8220        XDUB     13:33:03      00026896851TRDU1 
4,478      0.8210        XDUB     13:33:08      00026896852TRDU1 
2,103      0.8210        XDUB     13:33:08      00026896853TRDU1 
1,640      0.8260        XDUB     14:04:46      00026897394TRDU1 
587       0.8260        XDUB     14:04:46      00026897395TRDU1 
2,253      0.8250        XDUB     14:06:18      00026897427TRDU1 
4,535      0.8250        XDUB     14:06:18      00026897428TRDU1 
3,996      0.8260        XDUB     14:25:06      00026898026TRDU1 
2,245      0.8250        XDUB     14:36:43      00026898402TRDU1 
2,086      0.8250        XDUB     14:36:43      00026898400TRDU1 
134       0.8250        XDUB     14:36:43      00026898401TRDU1 
678       0.8230        XDUB     14:41:06      00026898521TRDU1 
207       0.8230        XDUB     14:41:06      00026898522TRDU1 
474       0.8230        XDUB     14:41:06      00026898523TRDU1 
633       0.8230        XDUB     14:41:06      00026898524TRDU1 
677       0.8230        XDUB     14:51:36      00026898736TRDU1 
6,612      0.8260        XDUB     15:03:09      00026899090TRDU1 
688       0.8260        XDUB     15:04:45      00026899164TRDU1 
3,168      0.8250        XDUB     15:05:38      00026899200TRDU1 
237       0.8250        XDUB     15:05:38      00026899196TRDU1 
2,872      0.8250        XDUB     15:05:38      00026899197TRDU1 
97        0.8250        XDUB     15:05:38      00026899198TRDU1 
642       0.8250        XDUB     15:05:38      00026899199TRDU1 
19        0.8240        XDUB     15:25:41      00026899753TRDU1 
2,587      0.8240        XDUB     15:26:18      00026899766TRDU1 
1,294      0.8240        XDUB     15:26:18      00026899764TRDU1 
1,373      0.8240        XDUB     15:26:18      00026899765TRDU1 
2,202      0.8240        XDUB     15:26:18      00026899759TRDU1 
2,015      0.8240        XDUB     15:26:18      00026899760TRDU1 
464       0.8240        XDUB     15:26:18      00026899761TRDU1 
777       0.8240        XDUB     15:26:18      00026899762TRDU1 
1,566      0.8240        XDUB     15:26:18      00026899763TRDU1 
394       0.8230        XDUB     15:32:15      00026899857TRDU1 
1,481      0.8230        XDUB     15:32:15      00026899858TRDU1 
1,000      0.8250        XDUB     15:45:22      00026900186TRDU1 
1,000      0.8250        XDUB     15:45:22      00026900187TRDU1 
656       0.8250        XDUB     15:48:45      00026900280TRDU1 
2,163      0.8270        XDUB     15:50:32      00026900331TRDU1 
956       0.8260        XDUB     15:52:56      00026900390TRDU1 
1,128      0.8260        XDUB     15:52:56      00026900391TRDU1 
2,076      0.8260        XDUB     15:56:55      00026900450TRDU1 
1,471      0.8270        XDUB     16:01:36      00026900547TRDU1 
213       0.8270        XDUB     16:02:14      00026900558TRDU1 
118       0.8270        XDUB     16:02:14      00026900559TRDU1 
95        0.8270        XDUB     16:02:14      00026900560TRDU1 
1,704      0.8270        XDUB     16:02:14      00026900557TRDU1 
2,346      0.8270        XDUB     16:05:21      00026900609TRDU1 
798       0.8260        XDUB     16:07:28      00026900644TRDU1 
1,969      0.8260        XDUB     16:11:14      00026900689TRDU1 
280       0.8260        XDUB     16:12:33      00026900706TRDU1 
359       0.8260        XDUB     16:12:33      00026900707TRDU1 
179       0.8260        XDUB     16:13:38      00026900727TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,820      0.7380        XLON     09:20:01      00026894868TRDU1 
2,488      0.7380        XLON     09:20:01      00026894867TRDU1 
1,512      0.7380        XLON     09:20:01      00026894866TRDU1 
4,000      0.7380        XLON     09:20:01      00026894865TRDU1 
2,847      0.7370        XLON     10:16:21      00026895247TRDU1 
292       0.7370        XLON     10:39:51      00026895425TRDU1 
2,165      0.7370        XLON     10:39:51      00026895424TRDU1 
4,139      0.7330        XLON     10:40:23      00026895431TRDU1 
3,028      0.7330        XLON     10:40:23      00026895430TRDU1 
2,453      0.7280        XLON     11:33:26      00026895762TRDU1 
152       0.7240        XLON     12:51:23      00026896408TRDU1 
1,405      0.7250        XLON     12:51:23      00026896407TRDU1 
320       0.7250        XLON     12:51:23      00026896406TRDU1 
561       0.7250        XLON     12:51:23      00026896405TRDU1 
460       0.7250        XLON     12:51:23      00026896404TRDU1 
2        0.7250        XLON     12:51:23      00026896403TRDU1 
2,357      0.7250        XLON     13:05:35      00026896560TRDU1 
12        0.7240        XLON     13:30:07      00026896811TRDU1 
502       0.7270        XLON     13:41:59      00026896926TRDU1 
604       0.7270        XLON     13:41:59      00026896925TRDU1 
944       0.7270        XLON     13:41:59      00026896924TRDU1 
449       0.7260        XLON     13:49:19      00026896978TRDU1 
1,323      0.7270        XLON     13:49:19      00026896977TRDU1 
551       0.7270        XLON     13:49:19      00026896976TRDU1 
1,033      0.7270        XLON     13:49:19      00026896975TRDU1 
2,280      0.7280        XLON     14:06:18      00026897429TRDU1 
2,494      0.7290        XLON     14:23:34      00026897991TRDU1 
2,259      0.7260        XLON     14:34:41      00026898357TRDU1 
553       0.7260        XLON     14:34:41      00026898354TRDU1 
3,837      0.7250        XLON     14:37:05      00026898413TRDU1 
2,759      0.7250        XLON     14:37:05      00026898412TRDU1 
2,537      0.7250        XLON     15:17:29      00026899591TRDU1 
2,454      0.7240        XLON     15:20:10      00026899647TRDU1 
629       0.7240        XLON     15:38:36      00026900012TRDU1 
1,373      0.7240        XLON     15:41:50      00026900098TRDU1 
2,589      0.7240        XLON     15:48:04      00026900268TRDU1 
2,625      0.7250        XLON     16:01:52      00026900553TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  191781 
EQS News ID:  1454797 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454797&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

CAIRN HOMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.