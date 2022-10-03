DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of trading
Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of trading 03-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The following securities are suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00, 03/10/2022:
Vulcan Industries plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: VULC ISIN: GB00BKMDX634
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
End of Announcement - EQS News Service
1454645 03-Oct-2022
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1454645&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 03, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)