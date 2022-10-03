Anzeige
WKN: A3CRFF ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A 
03.10.2022 | 08:31
Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights 03-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Renewi plc hereby notify the market that as at 30 September 2022 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 80,069,607 ordinary GBP1.00 shares with voting rights. No Treasury shares are held. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Renewi plc.

About Renewi plc

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. By opting to recycle, the company avoids emissions of more than 3 million tonnes of CO2 and as a result plays a part in contributing to a sustainable society, transitioning to a circular economy and driving the progress needed to halt climate change.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy - employs over 6,500 people who work on 162 operating sites in 6 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a regional European leader in recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  191550 
EQS News ID:  1453821 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453821&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
