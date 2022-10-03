Slate Asset Management ("Slate"), a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets, today announced that Slate European Essential Real Estate Income Fund ("SEEREIF" or the "Fund") has reached its third close of the 2022 calendar year, significantly increasing the Fund's available equity commitments for deployment. SEEREIF is backed by a diversified group of global institutional investors.

The Fund is part of Slate's core-plus investment strategy focused on European essential real estate, which targets cash yielding assets critical to the supply chain with high credit quality tenants, such as grocery and other essential consumer goods providers, healthcare assets, and affiliated warehouses and logistics centers.

Jerry Cain, Managing Director of Investor Relations at Slate, said: "For the second quarter in a row, SEEREIF has closed on capital commitments from Slate's global institutional partners, indicating that our investors recognize the uniquely resilient nature of this asset class and the potential it has to generate stable income in all market conditions. We continue to see flows into the grocery space, which is well positioned to weather the current macroeconomic climate, and we are very pleased with our pipeline of opportunities for growth in Europe and beyond."

Slate has been active in Europe since 2016, with a focus on acquiring, owning, and operating grocery and essential real estate assets. Essential real estate is the critical infrastructure that facilitates the distribution of non-discretionary essential goods and services to end consumers. These assets have proven to be defensive in nature with historically resilient income streams that can withstand periods of economic volatility.

To date, the firm has completed over €2.1 billion in transactions across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Norway, Austria and Slovakia. Slate's European platform is supported by five offices spanning the UK and continental Europe.

