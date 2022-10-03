Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S - Removal from trading and official listing

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S is today, 3 October 2022. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S is removed from trading and official listing as Noble Corporation Plc on 4 October 2022 will initiate compulsory purchase of the outstanding Maersk Drilling shares from all remaining Maersk Drilling shareholders, pursuant to sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act. ISIN: DK0061135753 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Drilling Company of 1972 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 10): 41,532,112 shares (DKK 415,321,120) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 40404716 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 6010 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DRLCO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 170510 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66