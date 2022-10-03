Anzeige
Montag, 03.10.2022
Early-Bird-Gelegenheit!? – Die große Gewinnchance am Tag der Deutschen Einheit!
WKN: A2PGP5 ISIN: DK0061135753 Ticker-Symbol: 72D 
Tradegate
30.09.22
14:45 Uhr
48,780 Euro
-0,880
-1,77 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.10.2022 | 09:05
70 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S - Removal from trading and official listing

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S will be removed from trading and official
listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in The
Drilling Company of 1972 A/S is today, 3 October 2022. 



The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S is removed from trading and official listing
as Noble Corporation Plc on 4 October 2022 will initiate compulsory purchase of
the outstanding Maersk Drilling shares from all remaining Maersk Drilling
shareholders, pursuant to sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act. 



ISIN:            DK0061135753            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:            Drilling Company of 1972      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Listed capital (of DKK 10): 41,532,112 shares (DKK 415,321,120)
----------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:           40404716              
----------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:             6010                
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:         DRLCO               
----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:        170510               
----------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
