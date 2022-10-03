Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 30
[03.10.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.09.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|15,357,000.00
|EUR
|0
|130,425,803.36
|8.4929
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.09.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|862,412.33
|85.5568
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.09.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|119,355,752.54
|97.2111
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.09.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|137,932.00
|USD
|0
|14,197,383.14
|102.9303
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.09.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|78,319.00
|GBP
|0
|7,974,988.15
|101.827
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.09.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|288,871.00
|EUR
|0
|28,936,066.69
|100.1695
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.09.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|52,189.00
|CHF
|0
|4,987,165.68
|95.5597
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|30.09.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,158,568.00
|EUR
|0
|52,150,742.60
|8.468
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de