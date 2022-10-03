Anzeige
Montag, 03.10.2022
GlobeNewswire
03.10.2022 | 09:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of Exchange membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: Goldman Sachs International

Goldman Sachs International have decided to cease their Exchange membership at
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading was Friday, September 30th,
2022. The trading id for Goldman Sachs International is GSI. 

Goldman Sachs International will remain Clearing only member at Nasdaq.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard
Pafford on telephone number +44 (20) 37532196.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1092727
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
