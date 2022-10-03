DJ Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EART LN) Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Oct-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 30-Sep-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 7.2404
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14821495
CODE: EART LN
ISIN: LU2356220926
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2356220926 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EART LN Sequence No.: 191858 EQS News ID: 1455103 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1455103&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 03, 2022 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)