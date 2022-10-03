Make this Christmas Magical with the First-Ever Jelly Belly Collection of Harry Potter Butterbeer Sweets

Jelly Belly unveils five new Wizarding World-inspired treats - the stocking filler every fan dreams about

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all witches, wizards and Muggles: Jelly Belly Candy Company, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, is excited to announce five new additions to its collection of Harry Potter-inspired confectionery.

Launching just in time for the festive season, Wizarding World fans will be able to gift their loved ones five new unforgettable treats inspired by the beloved films. New additions include the first-ever Butterbeer-inspired chewy sweets and milk chocolate bars, available in creative packaging ranging from festive barrel tins to glass mugs, as well as a Harry Potter House Points Counter Dispenser that will provide an answer to the most coveted fan question: who will win the house cup Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor or Ravenclaw?

Harry Potter Butterbeer Chewy Candy - Fans can now enjoy one of the most iconic drinks from the Wizarding World in an all-new form with the first-ever sweet that looks and tastes just like real Butterbeer - served in the shape of a traditional glass mug.

Harry Potter Butterbeer Milk Chocolate Bar is a decadent milk chocolate treat that is complete with a smooth and creamy Butterbeer-flavoured filling. Detailed barrel shapes are formed on each of the bar's six squares.

Harry Potter Butterbeer Barrel Tin is a barrel-shaped tin filled with the new Harry Potter Butterbeer Chewy Candy, allowing consumers to stock up on enough sweets to last the Hogwarts school year.

Harry Potter Butterbeer Glass Mug is a beautiful glass mug adorned with the metal crests of all four Hogwarts Houses. The glass is filled with Harry Potter Butterbeer Chewy Candy and includes a collectible Butterbeer coaster.

Harry Potter House Points Counter Dispenser is a new jelly bean dispenser inspired by the famed house points counter in the Harry Potter series, with an "hourglass" shape and Jelly Belly flavour that represents each Hogwarts House: Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor and Ravenclaw. With a press of the button, the Sorting Hat will tell fans which Hogwarts House they belong to and get a taste of green apple, lemon, cherry and blueberry jelly beans.

Speaking about the new Wizarding World-inspired treats, Rob Swaigen, Vice President of Global Marketing at Jelly Belly Candy Company said, "We're thrilled to celebrate the magic of the festive season with five new additions to our Harry Potter collection. At Jelly Belly, we pride ourselves on true-to-life flavour in every sweet we create, so we're excited to offer Harry Potter fans the taste of Butterbeer in a candy form for the first time ever."

Since 2000, Warner Bros. and Jelly Belly have collaborated on an array of enchanting treats. These five new innovations join fan-favourite confectioneries including Bertie Bott's Every-Flavour Beans, Chocolate Wands, Chocolate Frogs and Jelly Slugs.

To learn more about the Harry Potter sweet collection and other Jelly Belly products, visit www.jellybelly.co.uk and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

About the Jelly Belly Candy Company

With sweet-making roots dating back to 1869, Jelly Belly Candy Company began making Jelly Belly jelly beans in 1976. Today, Jelly Belly products are sold all over the world and the company remains family-owned and operated by the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of the sweet-making family. For more information about Jelly Belly and its confections, visit www.jellybelly.co.uk. Connect with the company online on Facebook, and Instagram.

About Wizarding World

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognised as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World tours and retail also includes the flagship Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3/4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros.' biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

