Adani Green's newest project includes 600 MW of solar and 150 MW of wind capacity in the Indian state of Rajasthan. It will sell the electricity to Solar Energy Corp. of India under a 25-year power purchase agreement at a rate of INR 2.69 ($0.012)/kWh.From pv magazine India Adani Green Energy has commissioned a 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The plant will supply electricity under 25-year power purchase agreements with Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) at a rate of INR 2.69/kWh. The plant includes 600 MW of solar and 150 MW of wind capacity. It features ...

