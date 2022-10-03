

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Cobra IS, an arm of Vinci SA (VCISY.PK), a French concessions and construction company, has signed two contracts in Brazil for high voltage transmission lines, following auctions organized by the National Electric Energy Agency or ANEEL.



The works of the first public private partnership contract of R$3.484 billion or 670 million euros in the State of Minas Gerais also includes operation and maintenance period for 30 years.



'The contract work consists in the financing, conception, construction, and operation of six 500 kV transmission lines to be installed on 1,020 km, four stretches of transmission lines in a distance of 63 km, one new substation, and eight substation extensions,' the company said.



The works of the engineering, procurement, and construction contract of R$2.007 million or 386 million euros consists the installation of 980 km of transmission lines in Minas Gerais State.



The works of the both contracts are expected to be completed by the end of 2027.







