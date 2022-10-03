DJ AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD (C50U) AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Oct-2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF - USD

DEALING DATE: 30/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 77.9057

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 126954

CODE: C50U

ISIN: LU1681047400 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C50U Sequence No.: 191905 EQS News ID: 1455203 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

