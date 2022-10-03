Anzeige
Montag, 03.10.2022
Early-Bird-Gelegenheit!? – Die große Gewinnchance am Tag der Deutschen Einheit!
WKN: A2QPF5 ISIN: KYG6610J2093 Ticker-Symbol: 85V0 
Frankfurt
03.10.22
08:08 Uhr
27,400 Euro
-0,800
-2,84 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.10.2022 | 11:05
77 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation Plc - change in number of shares

With reference to earlier announcement from Noble Corporation Plc, the number
of shares will be changed as of 4 October 2022. 



ISIN:              GB00BMXNWH07   
---------------------------------------------------
Name:              Noble Corporation 
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 130,465,712 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  130,490,759 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Face value:           USD 0.00001    
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:           NOBLE       
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          267224      
---------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
