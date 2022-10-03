Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation Plc - change in number of shares

With reference to earlier announcement from Noble Corporation Plc, the number of shares will be changed as of 4 October 2022. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 --------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 130,465,712 shares --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 130,490,759 shares --------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 --------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66