The results of the primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government Eurobonds

The results of the primary placement auction of additional offers of the Lithuanian Government Eurobonds that took place at the public company Nasdaq Vilnius on 2022-10-03: ISIN code XS1020300288 --------------------------------------------------------- A competitive orderbook LTGCA337524A --------------------------------------------------------- A non-competitive orderbook LTGNA337524A --------------------------------------------------------- Payment date 2022-10-10 --------------------------------------------------------- Redemption date 2024-01-22 --------------------------------------------------------- Currency of issue EUR --------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value 1000 --------------------------------------------------------- Coupon rate, % 3,375 --------------------------------------------------------- Minimum offered yield, % 2,770 --------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average accepted yield, % 2,902 --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum accepted yield, % 2,945 --------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of competitive bids, EUR 126 550 000 --------------------------------------------------------- Total volume of non-competitive bids, EUR 7 400 000 --------------------------------------------------------- Distributed by par value, EUR 100 000 000,00 --------------------------------------------------------- Turnover, EUR 102 992 254,68 --------------------------------------------------------- Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.