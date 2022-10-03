Australian startup H2X is finally launching its hydrogen-powered Warrego pickup truck, following the announcement of the fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) last year. It is now undergoing final validation and verification and will likely hit the market within nine months, according to the company.From pv magazine Australia H2X, an Australian hydrogen technology startup with a strong focus on Europe, has released the rollout details of its hydrogen-powered Warrego pickup truck. Something of a "demonstration" vehicle, the first Warrego release features a 60 kW fuel cell, a 260 kW electric engine, ...

