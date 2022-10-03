DJ SThree: Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment

SThree (STEM) SThree: Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment 03-Oct-2022 / 10:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

3 October 2022

SThree plc

Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment

Further to its announcement on 15 August 2022, SThree plc confirms that Elaine O'Donnell joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director, as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees on 1 October 2022. Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, SThree plc notes that Elaine was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of The Gym Group plc on 30 August 2022.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: BOA TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 192024 EQS News ID: 1455451 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1455451&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2022 05:03 ET (09:03 GMT)