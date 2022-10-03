Anzeige
Montag, 03.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Early-Bird-Gelegenheit!? – Die große Gewinnchance am Tag der Deutschen Einheit!
03.10.2022
SThree: Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment

SThree (STEM) SThree: Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment 03-Oct-2022

3 October 2022

SThree plc

Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment

Further to its announcement on 15 August 2022, SThree plc confirms that Elaine O'Donnell joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director, as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees on 1 October 2022. Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, SThree plc notes that Elaine was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of The Gym Group plc on 30 August 2022.

Dow Jones Newswires

October 03, 2022

© 2022 Dow Jones News
