The air treatment market in Europe is expected to grow from US$2,492.90 million in 2021 to US$3,164.41 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The Particulate matter, or microscale airborne contaminants, has been identified as a significant risk factor causing premature death. The toxicological effects associated with the direct inhalation of PM are a well-known cause of PM-related adverse health effects. The matter is made up of a variety of hazardous chemicals, including metals, nitrates, and sulfates, all of which are poisonous to body cells and can cause cell death or organ failure in the long run.

Several air treatment product manufacturing companies emphasize introducing innovative products enabled with various technologies to eliminate hazardous air pollutants. Advanced air filtration strategies are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players in the air treatment market. Germicidal UV-C wavelengths are effective at killing pathogens by destroying the outer protein layer of the pathogen, rendering it inactive. UV-C systems are employed in hospitals and industrial processes to disinfect equipment and products. Further, innovation and upgrade of HVAC systems, chiller/boiler plants, and other air filtration systems in various end-use verticals are anticipated to propel the growth of the air treatment market.

The latest advances in air filtration technology are based on new filter design and media technology developments that enable plant managers to decrease their operating costs while complying with the highest quality standards to boost their performance. Innovations such as Capaceon, NANOWEB, NanoWave, Synteq XP, PowerCore, and Ultra-Web technologies are propelling the market growth in industrial applications. Increasing requirements for filtration efficiencies and growing pressure to meet more environmental demands are paving the way for further developments in the air treatment market.

With new features and technologies, vendors attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the Europe air treatment market at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe Air Treatment Market Segmentation

The Europe air treatment market is segmented based on type, application, and country. Based on type, the market is segmented into dryers, industrial filters, specialty filters, and condensate management. In 2020, the industrial filters segment held the largest share of the market; and the dryers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on dryers, the market is segmented into refrigerant, adsorption, membrane, and deliquescent. In 2020, the refrigerant segment held the largest share; and the membrane segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on industrial filters, the market is segmented into adsorber/oil vapor removal, coalescing, particulate, and moisture separators. In 2020, the particulate segment held the largest share; and the coalescing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on specialty filters, the market is segmented into stainless steel, sterile, silicone free, high pressure, high temperature, antibacterial, and absolute filters. In 2020, the high temperature segment held the largest share of the market; and the sterile segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on specialty filters, the market is segmented into aftercoolers, oil water separators, and drains. In 2020, the drains segment held the largest share of the market; and the aftercoolers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is segmented into general industry, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and mining. In 2020, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest share of the market; and the general industry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Further, based on country, the Europe air treatment market is segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. In 2020, Germany held the largest market share; and the UK is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Raising Incidents of Chronic Health Issues due to Air Pollution

Surging Industrialization in the region

Market Restraints

Surfacing Renewable Energy Sources as Alternative to Conventional Energy Sources

Market Opportunities

Expanding Innovation of Advanced Air Treatment Products

Future Trends

Occurrence of Wearable and Giant Air Treatment Products

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Europe Air Treatment Market Landscape

5. Europe Air Treatment Market Key Market Dynamics

6. Europe Air Treatment Market Analysis

7. Europe Air Treatment Market By Type

8. Europe Air Treatment Market By Application

9. Europe Air Treatment Market Country Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Beko Technologies

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Friulair Srl

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

KAESAR KOMPRESSOREN

Mikropor

OMEGA AIR d.o.o. Ljubljana

ORION Electronics Ltd.

SPX FLOW, Inc.

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

