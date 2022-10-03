DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR (AEME) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Oct-2022 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 30/09/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.2707

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 43294502

CODE: AEME

ISIN: LU1437017350 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEME Sequence No.: 192036 EQS News ID: 1455481 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 03, 2022 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)