FIRSTGROUP PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, October 3
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
3 October 2022
|Name of applicant:
|FirstGroup plc
|Name of scheme:
|1. FirstGroup Long Term Incentive Plan
2. FirstGroup Share Incentive Plan
3. FirstGroup Sharesave Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
1 April 2022
|To:
30 September 2022
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|1. 947,838
2. 535,615
3. 998,769
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|1. Nil
2. Nil
3. Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|1. Nil
2. 116,939
3. 12,084
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|1. 947,838
2. 418,676
3. 986,685
In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1
Enquiries:
Alice Hammond
Assistant Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc
+44 07855 979071
