Egyptian Squash players Ali Farag and Hania El-Hammamy seized the titles at the CIB Egyptian Squash Open 2022, ranked internationally as the first and the second, respectively. In fact, this year's tournament was the fourth Men's and Women's Platinum edition, and it took place by the iconic Pyramids of Giza, and spanned from the 19th to the 25th of September.

It is noteworthy that the tournament was held under the auspices of the Ministries of Youth and Sports, Tourism and Antiquities, together with the General Egyptian Authority for Tourism Promotion, in partnership with Dunlop and with the participation of a group of sponsors, including SODIC, ONTIME SPORTS as the official media sponsor, Hyatt Regency as the official hotel partner, Abou Ghaly Motors as the official transportation partner, along with Collard tickets.

This mega tournament has been able to bring together the best 96 men and women squash players from different countries, all over the world, with a prize pool of over EGP 11 million for both genders. Nevertheless, the winners were only Ali Farag, who has managed to beat Paul Coll, ranked second globally, and Hania El-Hammamy, who won against Nouran Gohar, ranked first globally.

As for Amr Mansi, the Founder of ievents and Tournament Director has also expressed his happiness with the sportsmanship and the strong competitive atmosphere that occurred throughout the tournament, showing his pride in participating in the organization of this huge, one-of-a-kind event, praising the efforts of all participants, players and sponsors. Mansi added: "I am currently experiencing a moment of pride, standing before the awe-inspiring pyramids for the fourth year in a row. We are all gathered under the umbrella of a tournament that reflects the impressive achievements garnered by Egypt in the game of squash."

On another hand, Mr. Hussein Abaza, CEO and Managing Director of CIB Egypt, was extremely proud of the tournament's smashing success, which, according to him, accentuated Egypt's magnitude and prominent position on the global squash map, not only at the local and regional levels but also at the international one. He has also thanked the Ministries of Youth and Sports, Tourism and Antiquities, the General Egyptian Authority for Tourism Promotion, ievents, and all the sponsors for their unwavering efforts and constant support.

It is worth mentioning that the Egyptian players have been able to dominate the titles of the CIB Egyptian Squash Open for three consecutive years, starting from 2019. Also, CIB generally takes pride in being part of this mega tournament that became an annual event awaited by all Egyptian and international fans of the sport of squash.

