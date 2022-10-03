VINIA® sales orders reached a record high of USD 1.71M representing 145% growth compared to Q3 2021 and 81% growth compared to Q2 2022

Q3 Sales in the US delivered 3X the sales of Q2 2022 and crossed the USD 1 Million mark

Strong sales momentum and increase in subscribers support guidance to achieve USD 5M-7M sales orders in in 2022, and cash flow positive in 2023

Unique Cannabis composition (analysis performed by independent 3rd party certified laboratory) will be announced on October 25th

Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") today announced Q3 2022 sales orders of its flagship VINIA® product reached a record high of USD 1.71M, representing 145% Year over Year growth and 81% growth compared to Q2 2022.

Following the Company's mid-August scale up of its marketing activities, Q3 sales orders in the US reached a record USD 1.08M (350% growth over Q3 2021 and 200% growth over Q2 2022). This included an impressive quarter on quarter increase of 5X in the number of new customers driven by the health benefits that VINIA® delivers and the strong clinical and scientific foundations of the product. U.S. VINIA® sales metrics continue to improve and are building a healthy and prosperous Nutraceuticals business. For example: In the 3rd quarter, 85% of total VINIA® customers who purchased via VINIA.com, are subscription based and 90% of active subscribers are for 3 months or greater. This demonstrates customer commitment to the VINIA® brand and represents a significant customer lifetime value. Cost of customer acquisition in Q3 2022 declined by more than 50% compared to Q2 2022, demonstrating the proficiency of the marketing team to skillfully employ the most efficient media mix (including TV, google and facebook) with consumers. In Q4, national radio and other channels will be tested to assess their ability to further improve overall communication efficiency. VINIA® continues to achieve a best-in-class verified customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 with over 830 verified reviews, demonstrating VINIA®'s ability to make a significant foundational positive impact to consumers' lives.

The Israeli market continues to demonstrate increased consumer adoption of VINIA® and delivered a record USD 627k (39% growth over Q3 2021 and 10% growth from Q2 2022). Total new customers in Israel grew 19% in Q3 2022 over Q2 2022. VINIA® has a strong customer base in Israel and is becoming a household recognized brand. Average $ spend per transaction reached an all-time high of US$210 per transaction in September.

Scott McCune, founder of McCune Sports and former SVP in the Coca-Cola Company (leading Coca-Cola's global strategies and organizations for integrated marketing) and member of the board of advisors of BioHarvest said, "These results are very impressive especially when you look at how the Company is building best-in-class commercial and marketing capabilities for VINIA®, which is the first of many products they will bring to North America. Decreasing the cost of acquisition and the fast scaling of the business are encouraging achievements as they look to build a highly profitable business and world class brand."

In this quarter, BioHarvest has made significant progress in the Cannabis vertical. The Company continues to build breakthrough capabilities in eliciting cannabinoids in its bioreactors.

On October 25th, BioHarvest plans to announce the details of its unique composition (analysis performed by an independent third-party certified laboratory) and will discuss them during the Company's shareholder update on that same day. Dr. Yochi Hagay, the co-founder and CTO who will attend this update call, stated, "It will be a special pleasure for me to share our R&D achievements with our shareholder partners, as our team continues to make breakthroughs in the Plant cellular biology field."

Among the Company's achievements in this quarter, as recently announced and in recognition of the sustainability impact of BioHarvest's Bio Plant Cellicitation technology, the Business Intelligence Group awarded the Company with the prestigious Sustainability Leadership Award.

"I am beyond pleased with our strong Q3 results as they validate the strength of our business model and of the critical capabilities we have built in both the Nutraceutical and Cannabis verticals;" said CEO Ilan Sobel, adding, "These Q3 Sales results and our ongoing breakthroughs in the Cannabis development represent significant achievements in our Biotech journey. The record results of Q3 show that we are on the right path for healthy growth and to achieve our financial goals, which include becoming cash flow positive by the end of 2023."

Q3 Shareholder Update October 25, 11am PST |2PM EST

All shareholder partners, investors, media, and members of the scientific community are invited to register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iFRtgArbQfO6Wgz0QCh5BA.

The presentation will be approximately 45 minutes, followed by a live question and answer session. All registrants will be emailed a recording of the session., and any questions regarding the Company or the Q3 2022 Shareholder Update can be sent to info@bioharvest.com.

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com.

