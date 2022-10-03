Stillwater Critical Minerals to Present at the October 5th Emerging Growth Metals Mining & Resource Conference and Attend the New Orleans Investment Conference October 12 - 15

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") is pleased to announce the Company will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Metals Mining & Resource Conference on October 5th, 2022 at 8:15am PT (11:15am ET).

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with President and CEO, Michael Rowley, who will provide an overview of global and domestic markets for critical minerals and upcoming catalysts from America's iconic Stillwater mining district where the Company is advancing the next phase of low-carbon critical mineral supply. Discussion will include a Q&A session.

To register, click here or the adjacent logo. To learn more about Emerging Growth Conferences, visit www.emerginggrowth.com.

The Company is further pleased to announce that President and CEO Michael Rowley will attend the New Orleans Investment Conference on October 12 - 15, 2022. Investors are invited to contact the Company to arrange to meet Mr. Rowley at the show.

Stillwater Critical Minerals President and CEO, Michael Rowley, commented "We are pleased to maintain a presence at select tradeshows in support of major upcoming catalysts as we advance world-class critical mineral supply from Montana's Stillwater mining district. Chief among these is the updated resource estimate which remains on track for delivery later this year. In addition, we have made excellent progress on the integration of Platreef deposit models into our geologic models and look forward to providing a detailed update on this foundational work which will guide subsequent resource expansion work. We also look forward to reporting results from this years' exploration campaigns and continued studies on carbon sequestration, as well as updates from Heritage Mining as they advance their earn-in at our Drayton-Black Lake gold project."

"Although broader markets are challenging at present, the fundamentals remain very strong for our work advancing low-carbon, sulphide-hosted battery and precious metals in the US, with physical nickel supply at near-term lows and domestic demand - increasingly supported by US government incentives and initiatives - attaining new highs. Against this backdrop our 'Platreef-in-Montana' model, which is focused on large-scale domestic production of eight of the metals identified as critical for clean air and energy transmission and storage, is more relevant than ever."

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSX.V: PGE | OTCQB: PGEZF) is a mineral exploration company focused on its flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in the iconic and famously productive Stillwater mining district in Montana, USA. With a robust debut mineral resource in 2021 and the recent addition of two renowned Bushveld and Platreef geologists to the team, the Company is well-positioned to advance the next phase of large-scale critical mineral supply from this world-class American district, building on past production of nickel, copper, and chromium, and the on-going production of platinum group and other metals by neighbouring Sibanye-Stillwater. The Platreef-style nickel and copper sulphide deposits defined by the Company in 2021 at Stillwater West contain a compelling suite of critical minerals and are open for expansion along trend and at depth. An updated NI 43-101 mineral resource is a priority objective for 2022.

Stillwater Critical Minerals also holds the high-grade Drayton-Black Lake gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, which is currently under an earn-in agreement with an option to joint venture whereby Heritage Mining may earn up to a 90% interest in the project by completing payments and work on the project. The Company is looking to similarly monetize its district-scale Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project, which is on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory, as part of its focus on Stillwater West.

