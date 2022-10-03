Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announces the completion of the company's redomiciliation from the United Kingdom to the United States.

The High Court of Justice in England and Wales sanctioned the scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme") pursuant to which Atlassian Corporation has become the new Delaware incorporated holding company of Atlassian Corporation Plc and its subsidiaries. Following the delivery on September 30, 2022 of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies in the United Kingdom, the Scheme became effective.

The last day of trading in the Atlassian Corporation Plc Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") was September 30, 2022. Upon the effectiveness of the Scheme, each outstanding Class A ordinary share and Class B ordinary share of Atlassian Corporation Plc was cancelled and exchanged for one share of common stock of Atlassian Corporation of the corresponding class, and Atlassian Corporation Plc became a subsidiary of Atlassian Corporation. Trading in the shares of Class A common stock of Atlassian Corporation on Nasdaq will commence on October 3, 2022 under the ticker symbol "TEAM," which was the symbol for the Class A ordinary shares of Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Atlassian believes the redomiciliation into the United States will increase access to a broader set of investors, support inclusion in additional stock indices, improve financial reporting comparability with industry peers, streamline its corporate structure, and provide more flexibility in accessing capital. The company does not anticipate any impact on employees, day-to-day business and operations, or services to customers as a result of the redomiciliation.

Atlassian Corporation will be subject to the reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as a domestic issuer and applicable exchange rules of Nasdaq. Further details regarding the implementation of the redomiciliation can be found in filings made today with the SEC.

