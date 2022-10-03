iZafe Group: Board of Directors and Management Team Exercise All Held Warrants of Series TO10B

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) Members of the Board of Directors, management team and the incoming Chairman of the Board of iZafe Group AB ("iZafe" or the "Company") exercise all held warrants of series TO10B. The number of warrants of series TO10B that the Board of Directors, the management team and the incoming Chairman of the Board exercise amounts to 799,698 warrants. Corresponding to 2.26 percent of outstanding warrants of series TO10B, corresponding to a subscription of 799,698 new shares to a value of approximately SEK 208,000.
iZafe has received subscriptions from the Board of Directors, management team and the incoming Chairman of the Board as follows.
|Name
|Role
|Number of TO10B
|Share of total number of TO10B
|Anders Segerström
|CEO
|343,364
|0.97 precent
|Henrik Windahl
|Business unit manager
|106,667
|0.30 precent
|Björn Rosengren
|Incoming Chairman of the Board
|290,000
|0.82 precent
|Göran Hermansson
|Board member
|34,667
|0.10 precent
|Richard Wolff
|Board member
|25,000
|0.07 precent
|Total
|799,698
|2.26 percent
Summarized terms for the warrants of series TO10B:
Exercise period: September 27, 2022 - October 11, 2022.
Exercise price: SEK 0.26 per share of series B.
Issue size: 35,435,674 warrants, which entitles to subscription of 35,435,674 shares of series B. If all the warrants are exercised, The Company will receive approximately SEK 9.2 million before issuing costs.
Last day for trading warrants of series TO10B: October 7, 2022.
Advisors
Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial advisor and Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the exercise of the warrants of series TO10B.
Contacts
Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12
iZafe Group AB (publ.)
Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20
114 33 Stockholm
E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/
About Us
iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.
The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.
