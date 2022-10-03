Tectonic Metals Inc.: Tectonic Metals Appoints New CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV:TECT)(OTCQB:TETOF)(FSE:T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Oliver Foeste, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Foeste is the founder and Managing Partner of Invictus Accounting Group LLP and has significant executive, director, finance, and public company compliance experience across a number of industry sectors including mining. Prior to Invictus, Mr. Foeste was in senior finance and accounting roles at TSX, TSXV, and NYSE listed issuers, and earned his CPA at Deloitte and a boutique tax advisory firm. Mr. Foeste will be responsible for Tectonic's accounting and finance operations, including financial reporting.

Tony Reda, President & Chief Executive Officer of Tectonic, commented, "Mr. Foeste brings a valuable multidisciplinary skillset to his role as CFO that includes accounting, financial, operational and compliance experience. On behalf of the Tectonic team, I am pleased to welcome Oliver and look forward to his contribution to our continued success."

Mr. Foeste replaces Mr. Xavier Wenzel as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Tectonic thanks Mr. Wenzel for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Stock Option Grant

The Company announces that it has granted 400,000 stock options (the "Options") in connection with the appointment of the CFO. The Options have an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

On behalf of Tectonic Metals Inc.,

Tony Reda

President and Chief Executive Officer

