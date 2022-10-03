Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), a large shareholder of the Company and one of Canada's leading mining companies, has elected to exercise its pro-rata equity participation rights and will subscribe for 550,000 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $264,000 ("Financing"). The Units have identical terms to the financing that closed on September 21, 2022. Each Unit consists of one share and one-half (1/2) of one transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at $0.72 for a period of three years. Following the Financing, Teck will hold approximately 9.9% of Barksdale's equity on a partially diluted basis.

The net proceeds from the Financing will be used to advance the Company's mineral projects and for general corporate and working capital purposes. The Company anticipates closing will occur on or around October 5, 2022 and all shares issued from the Financing are subject to a four month hold period from the closing date. The Financing is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No fees were paid in connection with Teck's investment. Teck will maintain its pro-rata ownership participation rights for as long as it owns more than 5% of the outstanding common shares of Barksdale.

The Company also announces that further to its news release of September 6, 2022, it has received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance to the extension by a further four (4) months, the expiry date of a total of 7,597,836 share purchase warrants, issued September 29, 2020 and 690,790 share purchase warrants issued October 1, 2020 (collectively, the "Warrants") in connection with a non-brokered private placement. These aggregate 8,288,826 Warrants are exercisable into 8,288,826 common shares. They will remain at an exercise price of $0.55 per share and will expire on January 31, 2023.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

