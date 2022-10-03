Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, and home to the most liquid markets for trading FTSE, MSCI and multi-currency European interest rate derivatives, today named Caterina Caramaschi as head of a combined portfolio covering ICE's global interest rates and equity derivatives futures and options.

Caramaschi, who becomes Vice President, Financial Derivatives, has worked at ICE and formerly LIFFE, for 21 years. She has held the role of ICE's Global Head of Equity Derivatives since December 2020.

"Caterina demonstrates many of the qualities which differentiates leaders at ICE across teamwork, collaboration, and being focused on solving our customers' problems, no matter how complex, every single day," said Trabue Bland, SVP, Futures Exchanges at ICE. "As the head of a product set covering some of the biggest interest rate and equity derivative benchmarks, at a time when investor's priorities are firmly focused on interest rate changes and the outlook for global economies, Caterina's two decades of financial market experience, and the relationships cultivated during that, will be invaluable in developing these products to the benefit of our customers."

In her new role, Caramaschi becomes responsible for ICE's interest rate futures markets, which include the benchmark Euribor, UK Gilt, SONIA, SARON, and ICE's mortgage rate lock futures, as well as the global equity derivatives complex, which offers customers the most liquid markets in the world to trade derivatives based on MSCI and FTSE indices, as well as the NYSE FANG+ Index.

Open interest in Euribor is up 85% year-over-year (y/y) at approximately 18 million contracts, with average daily volume (ADV) up 83% at 1.47 million contracts, reflecting how customers are using Euribor futures and options to manage Euro-denominated interest rate risk and expectations for the Eurozone economy.

ADV in ICE's equity derivatives complex is up 16% y/y at approximately 456,000 contracts, with open interest of roughly 4.5 million contracts, while ADV in ICE's MSCI futures is up 21% y/y, with open interest of approximately 1.84 million. Across ICE's FTSE complex, ADV is up 7% y/y at 184,400 contracts, with open interest up 8% since the start of the year at roughly 2.6 million.

FTSE and the FTSE indexes are trademarks and service marks of the London Stock Exchange plc and Financial Times Limited and are used under license. MSCI and the MSCI indexes are trademarks and service marks of MSCI Inc. or its affiliates and are used under license.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.(NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

Category: Exchanges

ICE- CORP

Source: Intercontinental Exchange

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005554/en/

Contacts:

ICE Media Contact:

Rebecca Mitchell

Rebecca.Mitchell@ice.com

+44 7951 057 351



ICE Investor Contact:

Katia Gonzalez

katia.gonzalez@ice.com

(678) 981-3882