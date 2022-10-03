

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC) Monday announced the filing of Form S-1 by its subsidiary Mobileye Global Inc. for the initial public offering of its class A common stock under the ticker 'MBLY.' The company has not revealed the number of shares to be offered and the timings.



Mobileye is a provider of advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies and solutions.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTEL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de