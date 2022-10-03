Sunworks, Inc. Taps Zeep Technology To Launch Environmentally Responsible Recycling Program

Leading Renewable Energy Provider Teams Up with Eco-Friendly Electronic Disposal Group to Ethically Repurpose Unusable Panels, Batteries, EV chargers and Inverters

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Sunworks, a high-performance solar and battery storage solutions provider with 20 years of experience across residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial and public works markets, is advancing its commitment to sustainable practices with the launch of a nationwide, long-term recycling program in contract with asset disposal firm, Zeep Technology ("Zeep").

Sunworks' agreement with Zeep emerged after the company recycled 293 decommissioned panels in 2021 and recognized the need to formalize the program. The company's ESG Advisory Committee then prioritized the development of a comprehensive recycling program, which officially started in August.

"We are excited to launch our panel recycling program as it demonstrates our dedication to environmental stewardship in all aspects of our business. Teaming with Zeep, an organization that shares our passion for responsible energy transition, was an easy decision," said Gaylon Morris, Chief Executive Officer at Sunworks. "Zeep Technology offers a responsible electronic disposal process and guarantees that no products ever end up in landfills."

Unlike most electronic waste removal firms, Zeep uses a proprietary, sustainable technique that breaks down and separates all materials to ensure no product elements are left in dumping grounds. Zeep also provides written documentation detailing where the product was disposed for customer corporate responsibility and ESG reporting.

The program was designed with Sunworks' and Solcius' clients in mind by ensuring an effortless way to participate. Maintenance crews' source decommissioned products through the company's operations and maintenance service and then transfer the damaged panels to nearby warehouses until Zeep is ready to collect, breakdown and discard in a way that adheres to the highest environmental compliance standards. In its first month of operation, the program has already secured nearly 400 panels for recycling, with more pickups planned throughout the remainder of 2022.

"Typically, 60% of solar panels end up in landfills," said James O'Connell, vice president of business development at Zeep Technologies. "We are focused on significantly reducing that number and are thrilled to work with Sunworks and Solcius to help meet their ESG objectives-while creating a win for the planet and for future generations."

To learn more, visit https://sunworksusa.com/ or https://www.zeeptechnology.com/.

ABOUT SUNWORKS: Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) has provided high-performance solar and battery storage solutions for more than 20 years. It acquired Solcius in 2021 to extend its national presence and provide high-quality, performance-oriented solutions to sectors ranging from residential to agricultural, commercial, industrial, federal and public works. Today, Sunworks and Solcius are proudly paving the way toward the democratization of renewable energy for all with their agile, partner-centric and technology-agnostic network of over 200 MW of solar and battery storage system installations. Their dependable, solutions-oriented teams are recognized in the industry for their commitment to customer service and renewable energy advancement. Sunworks was recently recognized by Solar Power World as a leading solar supplier and is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). For more information, visit www.sunworksusa.com and www.solcius.com.

ABOUT ZEEP TECHNOLOGY: Zeep Technology is a customer-focused data destruction and asset disposal firm on a mission to help clients become responsible corporate citizens by providing eco-friendly electronics recycling and secure asset management services. For more information, visit https://www.zeeptechnology.com/.

