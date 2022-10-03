Internet City, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - Global crypto exchange, LBank, joined Token 2049 in Singapore as sponsor and exhibitor. LBank was welcomed with open arms at the Token 2049 venue and continued to host a successful after-party. As one of the rise-and-coming major crypto hubs, Singapore hosted a diverse crowd of crypto lovers and gave LBank the great chance of meeting many users and fans in person.





LBANK x Token 2049



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/139173_c7423b5424416995_001full.jpg

With over 7000 attendees and 2000 companies represented, TOKEN 2049 is currently the biggest event in crypto. The event also coincides with the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, making Singapore the most exciting place to be at the moment. LBank's team was very glad for this opportunity to connect with their Asia-based users and partners.

LBank had the honor of exhibiting at Token 2049 and meeting many projects, partners, and media representatives at the event. "It was good to see everyone face to face, as most of the time we communicate online. We are really looking forward to working with LBank soon," a partner said.

On September 29th, LBank hosted a successful "LBank & Friends" Afterparty for people to have a chance to socialize after the main conference. The event, which was co-hosted by Encryptus and MetaBell, saw a diverse gathering of friends from all corners of the industry, with more than 300 people attending.

LBank's exhibition at TOKEN 2049 came alongside LBank's current brand upgrade, including airdrops and other events. This was the first time LBank used its new logo and brand material in an offline conference. "Token 2049 is the best opportunity to show our new logo and share our future plans. One can't ask for a more friendly, energetic space than this," said a representative from LBank.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

