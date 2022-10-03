Anzeige
Montag, 03.10.2022
Early-Bird-Gelegenheit!? – Die große Gewinnchance am Tag der Deutschen Einheit!
WKN: A2P053 ISIN: SE0013486552 Ticker-Symbol: 4HG 
Frankfurt
03.10.22
15:38 Uhr
0,847 Euro
-0,064
-7,03 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.10.2022 | 15:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Qlife Holding AB (474/22)

With effect from October 04, 2022, the unit rights in Qlife Holding AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 12, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   QLIFE UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018690158              
Order book ID:  269575                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from October 04, 2022, the paid subscription units in Qlife Holding
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   QLIFE BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018690166              
Order book ID:  269583                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
