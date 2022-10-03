Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: Tonner-One World Holdings Announces Strategic Partnership with Developer of Popular TradingView Plug-in, QuickAlerts

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR) Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has formed a strategic partnership with Gregory Billings, the creator of QuickAlerts, one of the hottest selling TradingView plug-ins on the market today. The partnership with Billings has already produced a proprietary market probability engine called DBx, which will be featured in the upcoming release of TradeScore Premiere, TradeScore RSI, TradeScore Parabolic, TradeScore MTF, TradeScore xCell, TradeScore 200, TradeScore EMA Sniper and TradeScore SmartMoney.

"As we continue to move deeper into the world of stock, crypto and Forex trading technologies, we are fostering a series of relationships with proven pioneers in the industry. We cannot be more pleased to have partnered with Greg Billings and the powerful QuickAlerts technology" stated Charles Potter, Emerging Technology Consultant to the Company.

QuickAlerts serves as the backbone for dynamic implementation of automated trade signals via the Pine Connector network (pineconnector.com). The program is a productivity extension for Google Chrome that manages and optimizes trade initiation signals on the MetaTrader platform developed by MetaQuotes (metaquotes.net).

"Since the inception of the first TradeScore product, we knew that Mr. Billings was a perfect fit within our vision of developing technologies to help market traders decrease their losses and maximize wins," stated Corinda J. Melton, CEO. "To date, QuickAlerts has generated over $50,000 in revenue and now that Tonner-One World has been granted a license to bundle QuickAlerts with TradeScore products, we are now moving into a major win category for the company, its customers and shareholders," she added.

A new web 3.0 enhanced version of the TradeScore retail website (tradescorepro.com) will officially launch on Monday, October 17.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company that is expanding into the world of digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, crypto-currency, and high-value NFTs.

For more information, log onto the company's official Twitter account https://twitter.com/tonnerOWInc. Email: info@tonnerow.com

