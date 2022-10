WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Monday announced the easing of its global health and safety protocols and removal of all COVID-19 testing, masking, and vaccination requirements effective Oct. 4.



The company said its safety protocols are now more aligned with other global travel organizations.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de